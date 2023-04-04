VIDEO | Cody Rhodes rifiuta la barella e torna a fatica nel backstage sulle sue gambe

(Di martedì 4 aprile 2023) Gli ultimi due giorni sono stati terribili per. A WM 39 non è riuscito a chiudere il cerchio sconfiggendo il “Tribal Chief”, che si è confermato ancora una volta campione. Ieri notte, però, si è presentato a Raw determinato, chiedendo un rematch al campione, nella convinzione che allo Showcase Of Immortals, Roman si sia salvato per un pelo. L’”American Nightmare” sperava di aver trovato un alleato in Brock Lesnar nella sua guerra contro la Bloodline, ma così non è stato. La sua serata si è trasformata in un nuovo incubo. L’orgoglio diIeri notte a Raw, Brock Lesnar ha brutalizzatoriducendolo ai minimi termini. Sembrava che i due dovessero fare coppia contro Roman Reigns e Solo Sikoa nel main event della serata, ma prima dell’inizio del match “The Beast”, con un ...

Brock Lesnar betrayed Cody Rhodes at the start of their tag team match against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. He then mercilessly beat Rhodes.