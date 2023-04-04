Sony presenta i nuovi auricolari true wireless WF-C700NAmmagamma e Olympus presentano la web app CRC ScoreWILD HEARTS introduce nuovi Kemono e Karakuri il 6 aprileGoat Simulator 3 (2023) RecensioneLa dolcezza personalizzataMarlène Schiappa : La sexy viceministra sulla copertina di PlayboyMini-Release Team 2 FUT BirthdayAVM: FRITZ! Live: roadshow in collaborazione con i distributoriFIFA 23 ANNUNCIA IL TEAM 2 DI FUT BIRTHDAYTennis, Sinner batte Alcaraz e vola in finale a Miami dove troverà ...Ultime Blog

True Global Ventures investe oltre 24 milioni di USD in Ledger | che accelera il progetto di rendere la sicurezza degli asset digitali accessibile a tutti

True Global

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a milano-notizie©

zazoom
Commenta
True Global Ventures investe oltre 24 milioni di USD in Ledger, che accelera il progetto di rendere la sicurezza degli asset digitali accessibile a tutti (Di martedì 4 aprile 2023) In controtendenza rispetto alle turbolenze del settore delle criptovalute, Ledger custodisce oggi più del 20% degli asset digitali e del 30% degli NFT a livello Globale, senza aver mai subito alcun attacco hacker. Mentre le preoccupazioni del mercato intensificano la domanda di una sicurezza senza compromessi, Ledger supera i 6 milioni di Nano venduti. L’investimento arriva sulla scia del lancio di Ledger Stax, un nuovo prodotto innovativo con design di Tony Fadell, creatore di iPod e iPhone e co-fondatore di Nest. Singapore, XX marzo 2023 – True Global Ventures (TGV) investe oltre 24 milioni di USD (più di 22 ...
Leggi su milano-notizie
Advertising

twitter Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... Gabry26825380 : RT @FISDIR: ??Aggiornata la lista degli atleti convocati ai prossimi @SPORTVirtus Global Games previsti a #Vichy, in Francia, dal 4 al 10 gi… - bar_lorenza : RT @FISDIR: ??Aggiornata la lista degli atleti convocati ai prossimi @SPORTVirtus Global Games previsti a #Vichy, in Francia, dal 4 al 10 gi… - FISDIR : ??Aggiornata la lista degli atleti convocati ai prossimi @SPORTVirtus Global Games previsti a #Vichy, in Francia, da… - Ikasci1 : RT @BANGTANITA_B1CS: [TRAD ITA] 230328 TWEET DI @BTS_BIGHIT: “<j-hope IN THE BOX> Trailer della radiocronaca ( - _glsdbs_ : RT @BANGTANITA_B1CS: [TRAD ITA] 230328 TWEET DI @BTS_BIGHIT: “<j-hope IN THE BOX> Trailer della radiocronaca ( -

GOAL Sustainability Platform Rounds out the Final Roster of 25 Founding Circle Members

...to leveraging the GOAL Network to equip us throughout our sustainability journey." The Global ... and all venues, leagues, conferences, universities, and organizations committed to true sustainability ...

Natura &Co sells Aesop to L'Oréal

Since its creation in 1987, Aesop has delivered significant organic growth while maintaining its strong brand ethos and staying true to its core social and environmental values. Its global footprint ...

Ledger, azienda produttrice di hardware wallet, raccoglie 100 milioni di euro grazie alla crescente richiesta di self - custody

I nuovi investitori di Ledger includono VaynerFund, Cité Gestion SPV, True Global Ventures e Digital Finance Group . Tra gli investitori precedenti figurano Morgan Creek, Cathay Innovation, Draper ...

Ledger, azienda produttrice di hardware wallet, raccoglie 100 milioni di euro grazie alla crescente richiesta di self-custody  Cointelegraph Italia

Jackie Shroff takes initiative for Global Warming; wins hearts of netizens with unfiltered authenticity

He is a true nature lover and is dedicated to making a positive impact on the environment. Jackie Shroff takes initiative for Global Warming; wins hearts of netizens with unfiltered authenticity What ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : True Global
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : True Global True Global Ventures investe oltre