TerraPay raises $100 million in series B funding to expand global payments infrastructure

TerraPay raises $100 million in series B funding to expand global payments infrastructure (Di martedì 4 aprile 2023) LONDON, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 TerraPay, a leading global payments infrastructure company, has successfully closed its series B equity financing round, raising in excess of $100 million in equity and debt financing. The funding round was led by IFC and supported by Prime Ventures, Partech Africa, U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and a consortium of other investors. The funding will help further TerraPay's global expansion plans, especially across the LATAM and MENA regions, strengthen its existing pay-out network to 150 countries by 2024, support and accelerate its growth, and invest in the marketing and adoption of alternate payment methods for mobile wallets, like ...
