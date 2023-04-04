Sackboy: Big Adventure ora con DLSS 3Wallapop aumenta la sicurezzaSplatoon 3 European Championship 2023World of Warcraft: tutte le novità in arrivo su Dragonflight con ...ASUS - nuove schede video ROG Strix e GeForce RTXSony presenta i nuovi auricolari true wireless WF-C700NAmmagamma e Olympus presentano la web app CRC ScoreWILD HEARTS introduce nuovi Kemono e Karakuri il 6 aprileGoat Simulator 3 (2023) RecensioneLa dolcezza personalizzataUltime Blog

Open innovation | indirizzare le politiche per supportare il cambiamento

Open innovation, indirizzare le politiche per supportare il cambiamento (Di martedì 4 aprile 2023) Tempo di lettura: 3 minutiBenevento – Si è tenuto questo pomeriggio il secondo appuntamento del ciclo ‘Dalla ricerca al Business: incontri itineranti di Open innovation organizzato da Confindustria Benevento e Unisannio – Dipartimento di ingegneria’. “L’edilizia gioca un ruolo chiave per la transizione energetica e per il futuro del Paese. Siamo chiamati a ragionare in chiave green a tutti i livelli e a portare avanti gli obiettivi di decarboinizzazione imposti dall’Europa. Spiega Mario Ferraro Presidente di Ance Benevento. Per favorire la transizione energetica dovremmo essere in grado di utilizzare tutte le leve che abbiamo a disposizione sapendo di poter contare su  tecnologie che consentono di attivare politiche mirate a tutti i livelli.  Abbiamo tuttavia bisogno di poter contare su regole chiare e su strumenti capaci di favorire ...
