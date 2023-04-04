Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... fisco24_info : Megatrends marketing e comunicazione digitale, tavola rotonda a Università Tor Vergata: (Adnkronos) - Sette super b… -

... Eastern Europe, North America and Asia produce theof the future. With the local - to - ... Contact Information: Olga Drichel,, [email protected] Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate ...

Megatrends marketing e comunicazione digitale, tavola rotonda a ... Adnkronos

Una tavola rotonda focalizzata sui megatrends: i responsabili della comunicazione di queste aziende storiche, ma anche innovative e che investono nella comunicazione e nel marketing digitale, ...In this video shoot, Dustin Seetoo, the director of product marketing at Premio Inc. will discuss the megatrends that SIA has published and the products/demos that Premio is showing in their booth.