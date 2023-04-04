LIVE Juventus-Inter | Coppa Italia calcio 2023 in DIRETTA | Vlahovic parte titolare con Di Maria!

(Di martedì 4 aprile 2023) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA20.09 Ecco le formazioni ufficiali:– Perin; Danilo, Bremer, Gatti; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria,– Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Dzeko, Lautaro. 20.07 Buonasera e benvenuti alladi. Buongiorno amici di OA Sport e benvenuti allatestuale di, andata della semifinale. Allegri per la semifinale d’andata dellarecupera Chiesa per la panchina. La...

Calciomercato.it seguirà in tempo reale il derby d'Italia Juventus-Inter, semifinale d'andata di Coppa Italia. All'Allianz Stadium, le due rivali storiche si troveranno di fronte nella gara d'andata delle semifinali di Coppa Italia. Una sfida che ha assunto un carattere quasi salvifico per entrambe le squadre. Chi passerà il turno se la vedrà, poi, nella finalissima, in scena il 24 maggio all'Olimpico. La Juventus ha raggiunto 21 finali di Coppa Italia (14 le ha vinte), l'Inter ci è arrivata 14 volte e ha vinto in 8 occasioni.

La Juventus ha sempre superato il turno nelle cinque semifinali di Coppa Italia disputate contro l'Inter (nelle stagioni 1937/38, 1982/83, 2003/04, 2015/16 e 2020/21). La diretta di Juventus-Inter, partita di andata delle semifinali di Coppa Italia: formazioni ufficiali e risultato. Diretta TV in chiaro su Canale 5 e in streaming gratis su Mediaset Infinity.