Leeds-Nottingham Forest martedì 04 aprile 2023 ore 20 | 45 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Leeds-Nottingham Forest (martedì 04 aprile 2023 ore 20:45): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di martedì 4 aprile 2023) Dopo 28 giornate Leeds United e Nottingham Forest sono divisi da un solo punto in classifica ed entrambi coinvolti nella lotta per non retrocedere. I Tricky Trees non vincono da sette partite, per la precisione dal 5 febbraio, giorno nel quale vinsero 1-0 al City Ground proprio contro i Whites. La squadra di casa ha InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
...00 Bayern - Friburgo 20:45 GIAMAICA PREMIER LEAGUE Faulkland - Waterhouse 00:00 Montego Bay - Mount Pleasant 02:30 INGHILTERRA PREMIER LEAGUE Bournemouth - Brighton 20:45 Leeds - Nottingham 20:45 ...

Leeds - Nottingham 1 (ore 20.45) Gara valida per la ventottesima giornata di Premier League. Il Leeds viene dalla sconfitta esterna per 4 - 1 contro l'Arsenal ed é diciassettesimo con 26 punti. Il ...

L'Arsenal risponde al City: 4 - 1 al Leeds. Il Brighton di De Zerbi rimonta il Brentford: 3 - 3

... mentre finisce 1 - 1 la sfida tra Nottingham Forest e Wolverhampton. Bene il Bournemouth (2 - 1 ... arsenal - leeds 4 - 1 Dopo il successo del City contro il Liverpool, i Gunners hanno bisogno di ...

Sunderland defender suffers fresh injury blow ahead of Under-21s outing

Sunderland defender Niall Huggins appears to have suffered yet another injury blow after he was forced out of the under-21s game against Nottingham Forest. The full-back has made just a handful of ...

Javi Gracia may finally unleash Leeds United's best weapon and pose captain question vs Forest

Leeds United host Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest at Elland Road in the Premier League on Tuesday night and here are five things to look out for around the match ...
