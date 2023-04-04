Kraven the Hunter, Russell Crowe: "Il film è molto più cupo di quanto ci si aspetti" (Di martedì 4 aprile 2023) In una recente intervista, Russell Crowe ha anticipato ai fan ciò che possono attendersi dallo spinoff su uno dei nemici più celebri di Spider-Man, Kraven the Hunter. L'universo di Spider-Man targato Sony Pictures continuerà ad espandersi con nuovi spinoff su alcuni dei personaggi più noti dei fumetti e legati all'amichevole ragno di quartiere. Dopo Venom e Morbius toccherà a Kraven il cacciatore, forse uno dei nemici più celebri di Spidey. A parlare del film, intitolato proprio Kraven the Hunter, ci ha pensato di recente Russell Crowe. "Ho parlato con il regista J.C. Chandor ed è entusiasta di quello che abbiamo realizzato e di come il pubblico potrà reagire. Quello che posso dire è che si tratta di un mondo ...Leggi su movieplayer
Kraven the Hunter, Russell Crowe: 'Il film è molto più cupo di quanto ci si aspetti'A parlare del film, intitolato proprio Kraven the Hunter , ci ha pensato di recente Russell Crowe . "Ho parlato con il regista J. C. Chandor ed è entusiasta di quello che abbiamo realizzato e di come ...
Russell Crowe parla dei suoi accenti in Thor 4, Kraven e L'esorcista del papaArriva il 13 aprile nei cinema italiani distribuito dalla Sony L'esorcista del papa (The Pope's Exorcist), il nuovo film di Julius Avery con protagonista Russell Crowe.
Arriva su Audible la serie audio Marvel's Wastelanders... tra cui i criminali Ghost Rider e Kraven, il cacciatore sanguinario. La serie audio originale inglese Marvel's Wastelanders: Star - Lord è stata scritta da Benjamin Percy ( Wolverine: The Long Night,...
Russell Crowe says 'Kraven the Hunter' is darker than anyone's expectingIndeed, one may even be forgiven for forgetting about J.C. Chandor's Kraven the Hunter, considering it was quietly pushed from January earlier this year to October, but as we enter the second quarter ...
I Have A Wild Theory About How Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Should EndAnd Sony uses the transition from Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse to re-introduce the Spidey who is going to carry their side of the universe opposite Venom (Tom Hardy), Morbius (Jared Leto), ...
