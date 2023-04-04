NZXT annuncia i microfoni USB Capsule Mini e Boom Arm MiniOnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite e Nord Buds 2 annunciatiVeeam introduce un nuovo programma di competenze per i rivenditori Xbox presenta il nuovo Wireless Controller – Remix Special EditionSackboy: Big Adventure ora con DLSS 3Wallapop aumenta la sicurezzaSplatoon 3 European Championship 2023World of Warcraft: tutte le novità in arrivo su Dragonflight con ...ASUS - nuove schede video ROG Strix e GeForce RTXSony presenta i nuovi auricolari true wireless WF-C700NUltime Blog

FIFA 23 Trophy Titans | Evento inedito in arrivo il 7 aprile

FIFA Trophy

FIFA 23 Trophy Titans: Evento inedito in arrivo il 7 aprile (Di martedì 4 aprile 2023) EA Sports, tramite i menu di gioco, ha annunciato l’Evento inedito Trophy Titans per la popolare modalità FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Al momento la software house canadese non ha rilasciato i dettagli ufficiali della primo in questione, tramite la schermata iniziale di FUT 23 è stata svelata la grafica ufficiale delle carte. Come accade abitualmente durante l’Evento, saranno rilasciate nuove Sfide Creazione Rosa a tema, obiettivi, amichevoli FUT e tanto altro ancora con alcuni fantastici premi per aiutarti a potenziare la tua squadra. Restate sintonizzati sulle nostre pagine, continueremo a seguire la vicenda e non mancheremo di aggiornarvi in merito alla questione. Se siete dei fan della popolare modalità FIFA 23 Ultimate Team e non vi è ancora chiaro il ...
