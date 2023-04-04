Sony presenta i nuovi auricolari true wireless WF-C700NAmmagamma e Olympus presentano la web app CRC ScoreWILD HEARTS introduce nuovi Kemono e Karakuri il 6 aprileGoat Simulator 3 (2023) RecensioneLa dolcezza personalizzataMarlène Schiappa : La sexy viceministra sulla copertina di PlayboyMini-Release Team 2 FUT BirthdayAVM: FRITZ! Live: roadshow in collaborazione con i distributoriFIFA 23 ANNUNCIA IL TEAM 2 DI FUT BIRTHDAYTennis, Sinner batte Alcaraz e vola in finale a Miami dove troverà ...Ultime Blog

Cambrex Opens New Stability Storage Facility in Belgium (Di martedì 4 aprile 2023) - EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Cambrex, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) providing drug substance, drug product, and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle, today announced that their Stability Storage business, Q1 Scientific, has opened a new 20,000 sq ft cGMP Facility in Belgium, expanding its capacity for environmentally-controlled Stability Storage services to the pharmaceutical, medical device and life sciences industries across Europe.   Strategically located in the Liège region and approximately 90 kilometers from Brussels, the new state-of-the-art temperature-controlled and monitored Storage Facility provides 35,000 temperature-controlled ...
