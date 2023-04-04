21 House of Stories apre una nuova struttura sui navigli e presenta la Story-makers week dal 15 al 21 maggio (Di martedì 4 aprile 2023) Start up, content creator, giornalisti e creativi sono chiamati a condividere la loro storia durante la Story-makers week, rispondendo alla Call for StoriesLeggi su wired
21 House of Stories apre una nuova struttura sui navigli e presenta la Story-makers week dal 15 al 21 maggio21 House of Stories, l’innovativo progetto di ospitalità ibrida ideato da Alessandro e Mauro Benetton, sbarca sui Navigli di Milano inaugurando una nuova spettacolare struttura che integra un hotel di ...
