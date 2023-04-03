Ammagamma e Olympus presentano la web app CRC ScoreWILD HEARTS introduce nuovi Kemono e Karakuri il 6 aprileGoat Simulator 3 (2023) RecensioneLa dolcezza personalizzataMarlène Schiappa : La sexy viceministra sulla copertina di PlayboyMini-Release Team 2 FUT BirthdayAVM: FRITZ! Live: roadshow in collaborazione con i distributoriFIFA 23 ANNUNCIA IL TEAM 2 DI FUT BIRTHDAYTennis, Sinner batte Alcaraz e vola in finale a Miami dove troverà ...Annunciato Path of Exile: Crucible Ultime Blog

Wrestling: Snoop Dogg protagonista a sorpresa sul ring di WrestleMania 39 (Di lunedì 3 aprile 2023) Snoop Dogg ha lasciato tutti a bocca aperta quando è salito sul ring di WrestleMania 39. Il celebre rapper è stato infatti il protagonista a sorpresa della kermesse ed ha sfidato Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin. I due hanno dato vita ad un combattimento avvincente e Snoop Dogg se l’è cavata piuttosto bene sul quadrato, muovendosi alla grande ed apparendo piuttosto a suo agio. “Stasera Snoop è stato stupefacente. Lo conosco da anni in quest’ambiente e finalmente si è messo in gioco” ha dichiarato il direttore creativo Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque. SportFace.
Snoop Dogg steps in at last second during WrestleMania

Snoop Dogg stepped up in an emergency during a weekend that saw World Wrestling Entertainment set a two-night attendance record for their signature event, rumors of a possible sale and Roman Reigns ...

Snoop Dogg hit a hideous, beautiful people's elbow on The Miz to save a Wrestlemania 39 segment

For the second night in a row, Wrestlemania 39 host Snoop Dogg threw his co-host, former WWE champion The Miz, into an impromptu match at the biggest event in all of pro wrestling. But unlike Saturday ...
