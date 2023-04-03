Wrestling | Snoop Dogg protagonista a sorpresa sul ring di WrestleMania 39

Wrestling: Snoop Dogg protagonista a sorpresa sul ring di ... SPORTFACE.IT

Snoop Dogg stepped up in an emergency during a weekend that saw World Wrestling Entertainment set a two-night attendance record for their signature event, rumors of a possible sale and Roman Reigns ...For the second night in a row, Wrestlemania 39 host Snoop Dogg threw his co-host, former WWE champion The Miz, into an impromptu match at the biggest event in all of pro wrestling. But unlike Saturday ...