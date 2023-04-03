Trust the process, Jannik Sinner (Di lunedì 3 aprile 2023) Aprile è il mese più crudele diceva T.S. Eliot e la finale del Masters 1000 di Miami lo ha confermato. Jannik Sinner si è dovuto arrendere, per la sesta volta su sei partite giocate in carriera, al tennista russo Daniil Medvedev con il punteggio di 7-5, 6-3. Il tennis però, come molti commentatori tendono a dimenticare, è una maratona e non uno sprint e non bisogna quindi leggere troppo dentro una singola partita. Considerando i due tornei del Sunshine Double (Indian Wells e Miami) si può tracciare un bilancio sul piccolo microcosmo che è l’inizio di stagione di Sinner. A partire dalle cifre, con la top ten riguadagnata al numero nove e il numero quattro della race per Torino con un buon vantaggio sul quinto. Per il tennista italiano è aumentato anche il “peso” delle vittorie, con tre successi contro tennisti nella top cinque della ...Leggi su ultimouomo
Advertising
Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... MaxxGhe : 04/04/2005. Eric Clapton e Roger Daltrey si esibiscono al quinto concerto di beneficenza per Teenage Cancer Trust a… - badtripggg : trust the process e mi nuevo motto?? - FinallyAirone21 : @squiddy98 @Horseman003 Quello stregone visionario vuole ricreare Cavallo Pazzo ma con un aggiunta di melanina. Trust the process?? - inabedofsilence : @martapacifica Se li sta tenendo per i quarti Trust The ??????? - giocarmon : Italiano: Rara Moneta in Argento del 1957 da 1/4 di dollaro (un quarto) degli Stati Uniti d'America - In Good we tr… -
#BARVxL - The Top Benefits of Guest Posting for Your BusinessThis can help you build credibility with potential customers and increase their trust in your brand. you can include a link back to your own site in your author bio or within the body of the post. ...
Malta - Based Finance Incorporated Limited Launches ThetaRay AI Transaction Monitoring Solution... enabling fintechs and banks to emend trust in their transactions and grow revenues." According to Bartolo, the ThetaRay AI system has already learned from a staggering amount of historical data ...
Coalition for Health AI Unveils Blueprint for Trustworthy AI in Healthcare... technology, and other industry sectors, who collaborated under the observation of several federal agencies over the past year. "Transparency and trust in AI tools that will be influencing medical ...
Il Trust in parole semplici Il Sole 24 ORE
Police recover arms, explosives from package suspected to be dropped by drone in J-K’s SambaThe Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is ...
PeeCee opens up about ‘cornered’ in Bollywood remark; says ‘Made peace with it’The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is ...
Trust theSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Trust the