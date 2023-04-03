Sony presenta i nuovi auricolari true wireless WF-C700NAmmagamma e Olympus presentano la web app CRC ScoreWILD HEARTS introduce nuovi Kemono e Karakuri il 6 aprileGoat Simulator 3 (2023) RecensioneLa dolcezza personalizzataMarlène Schiappa : La sexy viceministra sulla copertina di PlayboyMini-Release Team 2 FUT BirthdayAVM: FRITZ! Live: roadshow in collaborazione con i distributoriFIFA 23 ANNUNCIA IL TEAM 2 DI FUT BIRTHDAYTennis, Sinner batte Alcaraz e vola in finale a Miami dove troverà ...Ultime Blog

The Kingdom of Bahrain launches Golden License to attract large-scale investment projects

The Kingdom of Bahrain launches Golden License to attract large-scale investment projects (Di lunedì 3 aprile 2023) MANAMA, Bahrain, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Bahrain today announced the launch of a Golden License, providing incentives and streamlined services to foreign and local businesses with large-scale investment projects in Bahrain, in an important step in the country's pursuit to incentivise investments and boost job creation under its fiscal and economic reforms.  The move builds upon the growing investment attractiveness of Bahrain, which has recently recorded its highest Real GDP growth rate in almost a decade.  Companies with major investment and strategic projects that will create more than 500 jobs in Bahrain, or ...
About Bahrain Economic Development Board The Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) is an investment promotion agency with overall responsibility for attracting investment into the Kingdom and ...

CATHAY INDUSTRIES REBRANDS AS OXERRA, CLOSES ACQUISITION OF VENATOR'S IRON OXIDE PIGMENTS DIVISION

With global headquarters in Singapore and regional offices and production facilities in Asia, Australia, Africa, Europe, United Kingdom and the United States, Oxerra's portfolio is also complemented ...

