Raytheon Technologies awarded $1.2 billion contract to provide Patriot air defense system to Switzerland (Di lunedì 3 aprile 2023) ARLINGTON, Va., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) was awarded a $1.2 billion foreign military sales contract from the U.S. Army to provide Switzerland with the Patriot™ air defense system. With the sale, Switzerland becomes the 18th global Patriot partner and the eighth European country to choose the system as the backbone of their air defense. The contract includes five Patriot fire units and a quantity of Guidance Enhanced Missiles, known as GEM-T. The missile is proven to defeat tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and enemy aircraft.
"Buy" per Raytheon TechnologiesChiusura del 31 marzo Seduta vivace per la compagnia attiva nel settore aerospaziale e della difesa , tra i titoli dell'indice S&P 100 , protagonista di un allungo verso l'alto con un progresso dello ...
Sicilia, isola delle armi... controllata dal colosso militare industriale Raytheon Technologies. Entro l'agosto 2028 a Sigonella e nelle altre installazioni 'sorelle' saranno potenziate le antenne e le apparecchiature del ...
Lifestyle Tech Ecco le nuove tute spaziali NASA, che indosseremo sulla Luna Ecco le nuove tute spaziali NASA, che indosseremo sulla Luna... questa è invece un'eredità del precedente direttore della Nasa Jim Bridenstine): si tratta di Axiom Space e Collins Aerospace , una sussidiaria di Raytheon Technologies. L'obiettivo è costruire e ...
A Raytheon il contratto dei satelliti per monitorare i lanci di missili ... Analisi Difesa
Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Boeing (BA) and HubSpot (HUBS)Kahyaoglu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, L3Harris Technologies, and Caci International. Boeing has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price ...
Raytheon Receives $1.2 Bln Contract To Provide Patriot Air Defense System To Switzerland(RTTNews) - Raytheon Technologies (RTX) received a $1.2 billion foreign military sales contract from the U.S. Army to provide Switzerland with the Patriot air defense system, the company said in a ...
