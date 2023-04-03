NetBet Italy forms Games Global collaboration (Di lunedì 3 aprile 2023) NetBet Italy are now partnered with industry-leading supplier Games Global ROME, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)
NetBet Italy – among the elite of successful online casinos – welcomes Games Global to their lobby, bringing its unique brand of exclusive Games to Italian players. NetBet Italy have welcomed one of the most precious pearls in their chain of providers: Games Global is set to join the operator's site, which is already filled with cutting-edge industry names. For NetBet Italy to add Games Global is a huge coup. Games Global is a new supplier to the industry ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
NetBet Italy – among the elite of successful online casinos – welcomes Games Global to their lobby, bringing its unique brand of exclusive Games to Italian players. NetBet Italy have welcomed one of the most precious pearls in their chain of providers: Games Global is set to join the operator's site, which is already filled with cutting-edge industry names. For NetBet Italy to add Games Global is a huge coup. Games Global is a new supplier to the industry ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
NetBet Italy adds Greentube games to libraryItalian customers can now enjoy supplier's leading titles ROME, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - - NetBet Italy - one of the country's leading online casinos - has forged a new partnership with games provider Greentube as it strives to expand and diversify its slots library. NetBet continues to set ...
NetBet Italy Introduces Amusnet Interactive to PlayersThe best games from provider Amusnet Interactive are now playable on NetBet Italy ROME, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - - NetBet Italy - one of the best Italian casinos - have added a handpicked selection of Amusnet Interactive's games to their platform, shining the ...
NetBet Italy introduces Ezugi to playersEzugi's live - casino games are now playable for NetBet's Italian market ROME, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - - NetBet Italy, the country's most exciting online casino, is now offering games from provider Ezugi's portfolio. NetBet Italy has a strong reputation for providing online casino products that appeal to ...
NetBet Italia stringe una collaborazione con Games Global Adnkronos
NetBet Italy forms Games Global collaborationROME, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NetBet Italy – among the elite of successful online casinos – welcomes Games Global to their lobby, bringing its unique brand of exclusive games to Italian ...
NetBet Italia stringe una collaborazione con Games GlobalNetBet Italia è ora partner di Games Global, fornitore leader del settore. ROME, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NetBet Italia, tra l’élite dei casinò online di successo, accoglie Games Global nella ...
NetBet ItalySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : NetBet Italy