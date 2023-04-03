Mars to Acquire Heska, Global Provider of Advanced Veterinary Diagnostic and Specialty Solutions (Di lunedì 3 aprile 2023) The combination of highly complementary businesses and teams will broaden access to Diagnostics and technology, accelerate R&D and innovation, and better serve more Veterinary professionals and pets. MCLEAN, Va. and LOVELAND, Colo., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Mars, Incorporated ("Mars"), and Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) ("Heska") today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Mars will Acquire Heska, a Global Provider of Advanced Veterinary Diagnostic and Specialty products for $120.00 per share. The transaction price represents a premium of approximately 38% over Heska's ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Mars buying Heska to boost its Petcare unitMars Inc. said Monday it agreed to pay $120 a share to acquire Heska Corp. HSKA. Mars said the deal values the Loveland, Colo.-based veterinary diagnostics and technology company at a premium of about ...
Heska Corporation: Mars to Acquire Heska, Global Provider of Advanced Veterinary Diagnostic and Specialty Solutions("Heska") today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Mars will acquire Heska, a global provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for $120.00 ...
