LIVE – Cecchinato-Schwartzman 6-3 6-6 | primo turno Atp Estoril 2023 | RISULTATO in DIRETTA

LIVE – Cecchinato-Schwartzman 6-3 6-6, primo turno Atp Estoril 2023: RISULTATO in DIRETTA (Di lunedì 3 aprile 2023) Il LIVE e la DIRETTA testuale di Cecchinato-Schwartzman, incontro valevole per il primo turno del torneo ATP 250 di Estoril 2023 (terra battuta). Subito un test molto difficile per il siciliano, opposto alla settima testa di serie ed ex numero otto del ranking mondiale. Per entrambi non si tratta dell’esordio stagionale sul rosso. Tutti e due, infatti, hanno preso parte alla trasferta sudamericana senza raccogliere brillanti risultati. Il bilancio degli scontri diretti vede in vantaggio il tennista albiceleste per 3-1. Quest’ultimo partirà con i favori del pronostico secondo le quote dei bookmakers. La superficie, tuttavia, può consentire a Cecchinato di fare partita pari con il forte rivale. Una vittoria dell’azzurro garantirebbe un ...
I due giocatori sono pianificati come terzo incontro di

E con un significativo quarto posto nella Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Turin , la classifica che ...Musetti 1.840 3 (22) Matteo Berrettini 1.742 +1 4 (47) Lorenzo Sonego 915 +12 5 (96) Marco Cecchinato

Chi vince potrebbe avere un secondo derby al turno successivo: incontrerà infatti Cecchinato o

Nell'incontro valido per il primo turno del torneo dell' Estoril si affrontano Cecchinato-Schwartzman

Il live e la diretta testuale di Cecchinato-Schwartzman, incontro valido per il primo turno del torneo ATP 250 di Estoril 2023.
