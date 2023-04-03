Leicester-Aston Villa (martedì 04 aprile 2023 ore 20:45): formazioni, quote, pronostici. Prima delle Foxes senza Brendan Rodgers (Di lunedì 3 aprile 2023) Dopo quattro anni alla guida del Leicester, Brendan Rodgers ha lasciato il club al penultimo posto in classifica dopo cinque sconfitte e un pareggio nelle ultime sei uscite in campionato oltre all’1-2 casalingo subito dal Blackburn in FA Cup. Adam Sadler e Mike Stowell, già parte dello staff, prenderanno in mano la squadra fino al InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Leicester City vs Aston Villa – probabili formazioni
