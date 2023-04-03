Golf | Corey Conners non trema e vince il Valero Texas Open 2023

(Di lunedì 3 aprile 2023) Seconda vittoria sul PGA Tour in carriera per. Il canadese porta a casa il, ed è un po’ particolare il fatto che il bis texano coincida anche con quello di tornei conquistati sul circuito americano. -15 (64 72 69 68, 273 colpi) il suo score totale, che lo spedisce al numero 28 del mondo. Al secondo posto un ottimo Sam Stevens, che contende fino alla fine ail successo finale. Per lui -14, con la capacità di precedere tanto Sam Ryder quanto Matt Kuchar, entrambi terzi a -13, l’uno via rimonta, l’altro perché già si trovava sul gradino più basso del podio., PGA Tour: Patrick Rodgers rimane in testa ala 18 buche dal termine Quasi ...

Corey Conners won the Valero Texas Open for the second time ... A complete list of the golf equipment Corey Conners used to win the PGA Tour's 2023 Valero Texas Open: FAIRWAY WOOD: Ping G430 Max (15 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Black shaft WEDGES: Ping Glide 4.