Golf: Corey Conners non trema e vince il Valero Texas Open 2023 (Di lunedì 3 aprile 2023) Seconda vittoria sul PGA Tour in carriera per Corey Conners. Il canadese porta a casa il Valero Texas Open 2023, ed è un po’ particolare il fatto che il bis texano coincida anche con quello di tornei conquistati sul circuito americano. -15 (64 72 69 68, 273 colpi) il suo score totale, che lo spedisce al numero 28 del mondo. Al secondo posto un ottimo Sam Stevens, che contende fino alla fine a Conners il successo finale. Per lui -14, con la capacità di precedere tanto Sam Ryder quanto Matt Kuchar, entrambi terzi a -13, l’uno via rimonta, l’altro perché già si trovava sul gradino più basso del podio. Golf, PGA Tour: Patrick Rodgers rimane in testa al Valero Texas Open a 18 buche dal termine Quasi ...Leggi su oasport
Conners wins again in Texas; Koepka LIV’s 1st multi-winnerCorey Conners won the Valero Texas Open for the second time ... (AP) — Brooks Koepka became the first multiple winner in LIV Golf when he closed with a 3-under 68, making a 4-foot par putt on the ...
Winner's Bag: Corey Conners, 2023 Valero Texas OpenA complete list of the golf equipment Corey Conners used to win the PGA Tour’s 2023 Valero Texas Open: FAIRWAY WOOD: Ping G430 Max (15 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Black shaft WEDGES: Ping Glide 4.
