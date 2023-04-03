FTX EU LTD (Cyprus) Commences Process for Return of Segregated Funds Pursuant to Cyprus Law (Di lunedì 3 aprile 2023) - Customers Will be Able to Submit Requests on Dedicated Website LIMASSOL, Cyprus, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/
FTX EU LTD (formerly K-DNA Financial Services LTD) today announced that it has initiated Processes to allow customers of FTX EU LTD to request final balances in advance of withdrawal of fiat currency Funds remaining in Segregated client accounts of FTX EU LTD. FTX EU LTD will provide to customers a statement of the balance of fiat currency Funds to which they are entitled in accordance with MiFID II as transposed to L. 87(?)/2017. Following completion of this Process and subject to sufficiency of Funds, each customer of FTX EU LTD will be entitled to withdraw such customer's balance (in fiat currency) as Segregated in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
FTX EU LTD (Cyprus) Commences Process for Return of Segregated Funds Pursuant to Cyprus Law...that it has initiated processes to allow customers of FTX EU LTD to request final balances in advance of withdrawal of fiat currency funds remaining in segregated client accounts of FTX EU LTD.
