FMC Corporation and The HALO Trust join forces to improve farm safety through demining programs in Ukraine

FMC Corporation

FMC Corporation and The HALO Trust join forces to improve farm safety through demining programs in Ukraine (Di lunedì 3 aprile 2023) PHILADELPHIA and THORNILL, Scotland, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC), a leading global agricultural sciences company, and The HALO Trust, a humanitarian non-governmental organization that protects lives and restores livelihoods of people affected by conflict, today announced a new collaboration to improve farm safety in Ukraine. Under the umbrella of its Cultivating Freedom campaign, FMC will donate 3% of its 2023 sales revenue in Ukraine to significantly expand The HALO Trust's demining efforts in impacted regions throughout the country. With this funding, The HALO Trust will be able to considerably increase its capacity to ...
