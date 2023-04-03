CORRECTION - Evident Acquired by Bain Capital: Partnership to Accelerate Future Growth and Innovation (Di lunedì 3 aprile 2023) TOKYO, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)
In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Evident Corporation, please note that the titles of Yuji Sugimoto and Stephen Thomas have been corrected to Partner, and the spelling of Stephen Thomas's name has been revised. The corrected release follows: Evident Corporation ("Evident") announced today that it has been Acquired by private equity firm Bain Capital Private Equity ("Bain Capital") from Olympus Corporation ("Olympus") pursuant to the definitive agreement signed on August 29, 2022. Evident was newly established on April 1, 2022 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Olympus comprising the former Scientific Solutions business conducted by Olympus. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan,
