Comviva steps up investment in Western Markets for accelerating growth (Di lunedì 3 aprile 2023) NEW DELHI, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Comviva, the global leader in customer experience and data monetization solutions, today announced the appointment of key executives for accelerating growth. The new leaders will specifically aim to support Comviva's strategic vision based on new market expansion and deeper client relationships in an accelerating digital economy. Paul Barowsky has assumed the newly created role of Chief growth Officer with the primary responsibility for driving expansion in North America and European Markets. Paul has rich experience in scaling up businesses in North America and joins in with an impressive track record of driving growth for technology and telecommunication businesses, having previously held senior leadership ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Comviva, the global leader in customer experience and data monetization solutions, today announced the appointment of key executives for accelerating growth. The new leaders will specifically aim to support Comviva's strategic vision based on new market expansion and deeper client relationships in an accelerating digital economy. Paul Barowsky has assumed the newly created role of Chief growth Officer with the primary responsibility for driving expansion in North America and European Markets. Paul has rich experience in scaling up businesses in North America and joins in with an impressive track record of driving growth for technology and telecommunication businesses, having previously held senior leadership ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Viva Hotels: lavoro a Maiorca per Animatori, stipendio 1.600 euro Ti Consiglio
Comviva steps up investment in Western Markets for accelerating growthManoranjan Mohapatra, CEO of Comviva, said, “This is a forward step in our Comviva 2.0 growth & transformation vision, and I am excited to welcome Paul, Vineeth, and Parashar to be a part of this ...
Moldcell launches first-of-its-kind Digital Wallet - moldcell money, supported by ComvivaThis service is now available through the moldcell money app and offers subscribers of any mobile network in the country to easily transfer money and pay for services directly fro ...
Comviva stepsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Comviva steps