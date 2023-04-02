FIFA 23 ANNUNCIA IL TEAM 2 DI FUT BIRTHDAYTennis, Sinner batte Alcaraz e vola in finale a Miami dove troverà ...Annunciato Path of Exile: Crucible Pokémon insieme festeggia Lechonk World Backup Day: Imparare a prendersi cura dei propri datiNUOVA ESPANSIONE PER SCARLATTO E VIOLETTO GTA Online: i Centauri dominano la stradaSVELATI I NUOVI KIT RETRÒ DI FIFA 23SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection mostra il gameplay Intel al Fuorisalone 2023 17-23 aprileUltime Blog

WWE | Judgment Day vs LWO a Backlash? Lo scenario post-Wrestlemania

WWE Judgment

WWE: Judgment Day vs LWO a Backlash? Lo scenario post-Wrestlemania (Di domenica 2 aprile 2023) Durante la Night 1 di Wrestlemania, Rey Mysterio è riuscito a sconfiggere suo figlio Dominik al termine di un incontro molto sentito, con diverse interferenze sia del Judgment Day sia della “nuova” stable di Mr. 619, il neonato Latin World Order con i membri del Legado del Fantasma. Questi piani, che secondo gli ultimi rumor sono stati decisi mesi fa, hanno portato al turn face della stable di Santos Escobar nelle ultime settimane, per consentire di far combaciare tutti i tasselli in vista del match di ieri notte. Anche in vista di un match nel prossimo futuro. Backlash a Puerto Rico vedrà Judgment Day vs LWO? Secondo le ultime indiscrezioni, per Backlash la WWE avrebbe pensato ad un match a squadre con i membri del Judgment Day vs i Legado del Fantasma, visto che il feud ...
