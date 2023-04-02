Leeds United news: Luis Sinisterra criticato (Di domenica 2 aprile 2023) Abbiamo tradotto per voi questo articolo: L’esterno del Leeds United Luis Sinisterra è stato pesantemente criticato per la sua scarsa prestazione nella sconfitta per 4-1 di ieri in casa dell’Arsenal. Il nazionale colombiano non si è coperto di gloria all’Emirates Stadium in quella che è stata generalmente una giornata molto difficile in ufficio per la squadra di Javi Gracia. Il giornalista Beren Cross non si è trattenuto con le sue opinioni su come si è comportato Sinisterra, individuandolo per una scarsa esibizione. Ha scritto: “Miles fuori dal punto di vista della forma fisica. Le gambe pesanti rendevano tutto con e senza palla una sfida. Sembra passato molto tempo dall’ultima volta che abbiamo visto quei giorni felici dell’autunno. Altre Storie / Ultime ... Leggi su justcalcio (Di domenica 2 aprile 2023) Abbiamo tradotto per voi questo articolo: L’esterno delè stato pesantementeper la sua scarsa prestazione nella sconfitta per 4-1 di ieri in casa dell’Arsenal. Il nazionale colombiano non si è coperto di gloria all’Emirates Stadium in quella che è stata generalmente una giornata molto difficile in ufficio per la squadra di Javi Gracia. Il giornalista Beren Cross non si è trattenuto con le sue opinioni su come si è comportato, individuandolo per una scarsa esibizione. Ha scritto: “Miles fuori dal punto di vista della forma fisica. Le gambe pesanti rendevano tutto con e senza palla una sfida. Sembra passato molto tempo dall’ultima volta che abbiamo visto quei giorni felici dell’autunno. Altre Storie / Ultime ...

