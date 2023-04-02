FIFA 23 ANNUNCIA IL TEAM 2 DI FUT BIRTHDAYTennis, Sinner batte Alcaraz e vola in finale a Miami dove troverà ...Annunciato Path of Exile: Crucible Pokémon insieme festeggia Lechonk World Backup Day: Imparare a prendersi cura dei propri datiNUOVA ESPANSIONE PER SCARLATTO E VIOLETTO GTA Online: i Centauri dominano la stradaSVELATI I NUOVI KIT RETRÒ DI FIFA 23SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection mostra il gameplay Intel al Fuorisalone 2023 17-23 aprileUltime Blog

Leeds United news | Luis Sinisterra criticato

Leeds United

Leeds United news: Luis Sinisterra criticato (Di domenica 2 aprile 2023) Abbiamo tradotto per voi questo articolo: L’esterno del Leeds United Luis Sinisterra è stato pesantemente criticato per la sua scarsa prestazione nella sconfitta per 4-1 di ieri in casa dell’Arsenal. Il nazionale colombiano non si è coperto di gloria all’Emirates Stadium in quella che è stata generalmente una giornata molto difficile in ufficio per la squadra di Javi Gracia. Il giornalista Beren Cross non si è trattenuto con le sue opinioni su come si è comportato Sinisterra, individuandolo per una scarsa esibizione. Ha scritto: “Miles fuori dal punto di vista della forma fisica. Le gambe pesanti rendevano tutto con e senza palla una sfida. Sembra passato molto tempo dall’ultima volta che abbiamo visto quei giorni felici dell’autunno. Altre Storie / Ultime ...
