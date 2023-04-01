WWE: I Gallus mantengono gli NXT Tag Team Championships grazie al ritorno di Joe Coffey (Di sabato 1 aprile 2023) Nel corso di NXT Stand & Deliever, i Gallus sono stati chiamati a difendere gli NXT Tag Team Championships dall’assalto dei Creed Brothers, Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. La contesa è stata molto equilibrata, ma al termine di essa, sono stati i Gallus a portare a casa la vittoria grazie a un grande ritorno: Joe Coffey. Il ritorno L’ultima apparizione di Coffey a NXT risale allo scorso settembre, quando venne allontanato dal brand insieme al resto del Gallus. Mentre suo fratello Mark e Wolfgang hanno fatto il loro ritorno e hanno vinto le cinture di coppia il mese scorso in un Fatal Four-Way, Joe era rimasto a guardare. Durante il match di S&D, ...Leggi su zonawrestling
WWE NXT Stand & Deliver: come vederlo in TV, streaming e match cardTriple Threat for the NXT Tag Team Championship: Gallus (C) vs The Creed Brothers vs The Family Una ... per molti, il futuro della WWE. Dopo aver dominato in lungo e in largo, Bron Breakker si trova ...
I risultati di WWE NXT Vengeance Day, Bron Breakker ancora campioneA spuntarla sono stati gli scozzesi del Gallus, ovvero Mark Coffey e Wolfgang. Triple Threat Match ... Dove vedere NXT Vengeance Day L'evento è come sempre visibile in esclusiva sul WWE Network . Le ...
La card di WWE NXT Vengeance Day, match nella gabbia per il titoloFatal 4 Way for the NXT Tag Team Championship: The New Day (C) vs Pretty Deadly vs Gallus vs Chase ... da molti definito il futuro della WWE. Steel Cage Match for the NXT Championship: Bron Breakker (C)...
WWE: I Gallus mantengono gli NXT Tag Team Championships ... Zona Wrestling
Risultati di NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 *SPOILER*Home; WWE Report; wrestling; Piccolo riassunto di cos'è successo nel PPV Nxt ovvero NXT Stand & Deliver svoltosi il 1/4/2023 allo Staples Center di Los Angeles, CA Kickoff: Eight ...
WWE NXT Stand And Deliver 2023 Results: Winners And Grades On WrestleMania SaturdayWWE NXT Stand and Deliver advertised every NXT Championship on the line. Six women competed for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship in a ladder match amid Roxanne Perez’s looming (kayfabe) anxiety issues ...
WWE GallusSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Gallus