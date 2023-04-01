WWE | I Gallus mantengono gli NXT Tag Team Championships grazie al ritorno di Joe Coffey

Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Team Championship:(C) vs The Creed Brothers vs The Family Una ... per molti, il futuro della. Dopo aver dominato in lungo e in largo, Bron Breakker si trova ...A spuntarla sono stati gli scozzesi del, ovvero Mark Coffey e Wolfgang. Triple Threat Match ... Dove vedere NXT Vengeance Day L'evento è come sempre visibile in esclusiva sulNetwork . Le ...Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Tag Team Championship: The New Day (C) vs Pretty Deadly vsvs Chase ... da molti definito il futuro della. Steel Cage Match for the NXT Championship: Bron Breakker (C)...

WWE: I Gallus mantengono gli NXT Tag Team Championships ... Zona Wrestling

Home; WWE Report; wrestling; Piccolo riassunto di cos'è successo nel PPV Nxt ovvero NXT Stand & Deliver svoltosi il 1/4/2023 allo Staples Center di Los Angeles, CA Kickoff: Eight ...WWE NXT Stand and Deliver advertised every NXT Championship on the line. Six women competed for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship in a ladder match amid Roxanne Perez’s looming (kayfabe) anxiety issues ...