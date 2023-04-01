Rampage 31.03.2023 Sammy wants the title (Di sabato 1 aprile 2023) Un caloroso saluto ai lettori di ZW, come sempre siamo carichi per un nuovo episodio di Rampage. Quest’oggi ci ritroviamo nella Chaifetz Arena di St. Louis e tra i match annunciati spicca quello tra Sammy Guevara e Konosuke Takeshita, da menzionare anche il main event tra Juice Robinson ed Action Andretti. Sammy Guevara vs. Konosuke Takeshita (4 / 5) Opener di alto livello, del resto non sono un mistero le eccelse qualità in ring di entrambi i contendenti. Nel finale Tay Melo ha distratto Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara ha sfruttato l’assist per connettere la GTH che ha chiuso le ostilità. Vincitore: Sammy Guevara Nel post match lo Spanish God ha indicato il logo di Double or Nothing 2023 per poi mimare il gesto della cintura alla vita. Da segnalare il fatto che ... Leggi su zonawrestling (Di sabato 1 aprile 2023) Un caloroso saluto ai lettori di ZW, come sempre siamo carichi per un nuovo episodio di. Quest’oggi ci ritroviamo nella Chaifetz Arena di St. Louis e tra i match annunciati spicca quello traGuevara e Konosuke Takeshita, da menzionare anche il main event tra Juice Robinson ed Action Andretti.Guevara vs. Konosuke Takeshita (4 / 5) Opener di alto livello, del resto non sono un mistero le eccelse qualità in ring di entrambi i contendenti. Nel finale Tay Melo ha distratto Konosuke Takeshita,Guevara ha sfruttato l’assist per connettere la GTH che ha chiuso le ostilità. Vincitore:Guevara Nel post match lo Spanish God ha indicato il logo di Double or Nothingper poi mimare il gesto della cintura alla vita. Da segnalare il fatto che ...

Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... donnetralecorde : Vediamo insieme cos'è accaduto nell'ultima puntata di AEW Rampage per le donne, con Taya Valkyrie che non si arrend… - TSOWrestling : Un quick report per scoprire cosa è successo ad #AEWRampage #TSOW // #TSOS // #AEW - TSOWrestling : Tutto quello che vedremo venerdì ad #AEWRampage #TSOW // #TSOS // #AEW - puntedi100 : ?? Nuovo Podcast! 'Wrestling Cafè . Lunedì 27/03/2023' su @Spreaker #aew #dynamite #nxt #podcast #rampage #roh… - gioda89 : RT @donnetralecorde: Vediamo insieme cos'è accaduto durante l'ultima puntata di AEW Rampage andata in onda eccezionalmente di sabato sera,… -