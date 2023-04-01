Tennis, Sinner batte Alcaraz e vola in finale a Miami dove troverà ...Annunciato Path of Exile: Crucible Pokémon insieme festeggia Lechonk World Backup Day: Imparare a prendersi cura dei propri datiNUOVA ESPANSIONE PER SCARLATTO E VIOLETTO GTA Online: i Centauri dominano la stradaSVELATI I NUOVI KIT RETRÒ DI FIFA 23SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection mostra il gameplay Intel al Fuorisalone 2023 17-23 aprileEA SPORTS PGA TOUR Nuovo trailer Ultime Blog

Rampage 31 03 2023 Sammy wants the title

Rampage 2023

Rampage 31.03.2023 Sammy wants the title (Di sabato 1 aprile 2023) Un caloroso saluto ai lettori di ZW, come sempre siamo carichi per un nuovo episodio di Rampage. Quest’oggi ci ritroviamo nella Chaifetz Arena di St. Louis e tra i match annunciati spicca quello tra Sammy Guevara e Konosuke Takeshita, da menzionare anche il main event tra Juice Robinson ed Action Andretti. Sammy Guevara vs. Konosuke Takeshita (4 / 5) Opener di alto livello, del resto non sono un mistero le eccelse qualità in ring di entrambi i contendenti. Nel finale Tay Melo ha distratto Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara ha sfruttato l’assist per connettere la GTH che ha chiuso le ostilità. Vincitore: Sammy Guevara Nel post match lo Spanish God ha indicato il logo di Double or Nothing 2023 per poi mimare il gesto della cintura alla vita. Da segnalare il fatto che ...
