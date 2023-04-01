Premier League | Manchester City-Liverpool LIVE 0-0 | out Haaland

Premier League LIVE dalle 13.30 con Manchester City-Liverpool. Poi Arsenal e Chelsea
Formazioni ufficiali Manchester City - Liverpool: pronostici marcatori e ammonitiFormazioni ufficiali Manchester City - Liverpool: pronostico marcatori, ammoniti e tiratori della sfida di Premier League in programma tra poco Negli ultimi anni questo match ha deciso la Premier League. Oggi la potrebbe decidere anche, soprattutto se il Manchester City non dovesse riuscire a battere il ...
Naming rights per gli stadi, via alla modernità: al Bayern 130 milioni!Al sesto posto la English Premier League (EPL). La prima divisione britannica presenta 5 stadi su 20 brandizzati: l'American Express community stadium (Brighton& Hove Albion FC); l'Emirates stadium ...
Manchester City - Liverpool, le formazioni ufficiali: sciolto il dubbio su HaalandCommenta per primo La Premier League riparte con un big match dopo la sosta per le nazionali. In Inghilterra alle 13.30 si gioca Manchester City - Liverpool . Guardiola si è portato fino all'ultimo il dubbio Haaland, che ...
