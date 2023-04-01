BREAKING NEWS | Cody Rhodes ha il COVID? The Rock preallertato | cambia il main event di Wrestlemania?

(Di sabato 1 aprile 2023) Ha dell’incredibile quello che sta succedendo nelle ultime ore. Subito dopo la cerimonia della Hall of Fame di ieri sera,ha accusato un lieve malessere e, nella notte, ha visto la sua temperatura corporea alzarsi fino ai 39.5 gradi. In seguito a questii, lo staff WWE lo ha isolato e sottoposto ad un test per il-19 che, secondo quanto riporta PWInsider, ha dato esito positivo. Test immediati per tutti, fortunatamente nessun’altra defezione Triple H, seduto vicino a lui durante la cerimonia, ha subito disposto test per tutti i presenti ieri sera alla Crypto.com Arena e gli esiti stanno arrivando uno dolo l’altro. Fortunatamente l’American Nightmare non ha avuto contatti diretti con la maggior parte dei presenti, quindi sarebbero positivi solamente la sua truccatrice e Brandi, che lo ...

Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... mikalis72 : RT @Edoenonsolo: +++ BREAKING NEWS: “Il fascismo è stato un male assoluto, che assieme al nazismo ha contribuito a gettare l’Europa negli a… - ValeGattaLuna : RT @reese_86: +++Breaking News+++ Pino Insegno sostituirà Luca Zingaretti negli ultimi film del Commissario Montalbano #Rai #AscoltiTv - johnmarcus1988 : RT @PlayStationIT: ||#LiveFromPS5 - Breaking News|| Corso Venezia, Milano. Giorno 2 dalla comparsa del martello: di Thor neanche l'ombra. #… - rprat75 : @Pietro646673512 @SecondaLorenzo @StorieASpicchi la pallacanestro è un gioco corale, breaking news: si difende in 5… - umbriajournal_ : Chiara Chiasso e Giovanni Indino ad Eurochocolate Spring -

1 Aprile 2023, Eventi , Religioni1 Aprile 2023, Eventi... silver of technology and black of balance, symbolizing the spirit ofthe shackles of ... View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/- releases/gtchair - launches - new - products -...

Breaking News delle 11.00 | PNRR, allarme di Mattarella - Video Tgcom24 TGCOM

In questa edizione: PNRR, allarme di Mattarella, Papa Francesco torna in Vaticano, Valanga in Norvegia, un italiano morto, Ucraina, bombe su Kherson, Pasqua, 16 milioni di italiani in viaggio, Tennis, ...Arrivano nuove foto dal set di Daredevil: Born Again che continuano a mostrare Vincent D'Onofrio nei panni di Wilson Fisk/Kingpin ...