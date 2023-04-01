Bobby Lashley lancia la Open Challenge: “Non c’è Wrestlemania senza di me” (Di sabato 1 aprile 2023) Bobby Lashley non ci sta. Dopo aver dominato e vinto la Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, The All Mighty ha sfidato apertamente chiunque a presentarsi a Wrestlemania per sfidarlo. Una vera e propria Open Challenge, che potrebbe portare a qualche ritorno inatteso. L’ultima volta che a Wrestlemania un partecipante non è stato annunciato abbiamo avuto l’incredibile ritorno di Cody Rhodes, dunque la speranza è molta a riguardo. Vi riportiamo le parole di Lashley, tramite i propri profili social. I’ll say it once again…I AM FREE SATURDAY & SUNDAY!! You can’t have #Wrestlemania without the All-Mighty. You just can’t! Whoever wants to test me, step up! @WWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/or9FzsdzOA— Bobby ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... Zona_Wrestling : Bobby Lashley lancia la Open Challenge: 'Non c'è Wrestlemania senza di me' - TSOWrestling : Come è terminata la Battle Royal a #SmackDown? #TSOW #TSOS - TSOWrestling : Le grafiche della #WWE confermano l'ipotesi: niente Wyatt vs Lashley a #WrestleMania. #TSOW // #TSOS - SpazioWrestling : WWE: Bobby Lashley ammette di non sapere ancora che ruolo avrà a WrestleMania 39 #BobbyLashley #WWE #WrestleMania - Tuttowrestling : Bobby Lashley non sa cosa farà a WrestleMania 39 #BobbyLashley #Wrestlemania #WWE -
Bobby Lashley lancia la Open Challenge: "Non c'è Wrestlemania senza di me"Bobby Lashley non ci sta. Dopo aver dominato e vinto la Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, The All Mighty ha sfidato apertamente chiunque a presentarsi a Wrestlemania per sfidarlo. Una vera e prop ...
