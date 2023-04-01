Annunciato Path of Exile: Crucible Pokémon insieme festeggia Lechonk World Backup Day: Imparare a prendersi cura dei propri datiNUOVA ESPANSIONE PER SCARLATTO E VIOLETTO GTA Online: i Centauri dominano la stradaSVELATI I NUOVI KIT RETRÒ DI FIFA 23SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection mostra il gameplay Intel al Fuorisalone 2023 17-23 aprileEA SPORTS PGA TOUR Nuovo trailer The Cycle: Frontier terza stagione disponibileUltime Blog

Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley lancia la Open Challenge: “Non c’è Wrestlemania senza di me” (Di sabato 1 aprile 2023) Bobby Lashley non ci sta. Dopo aver dominato e vinto la Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, The All Mighty ha sfidato apertamente chiunque a presentarsi a Wrestlemania per sfidarlo. Una vera e propria Open Challenge, che potrebbe portare a qualche ritorno inatteso. L’ultima volta che a Wrestlemania un partecipante non è stato annunciato abbiamo avuto l’incredibile ritorno di Cody Rhodes, dunque la speranza è molta a riguardo. Vi riportiamo le parole di Lashley, tramite i propri profili social. I’ll say it once again…I AM FREE SATURDAY & SUNDAY!! You can’t have #Wrestlemania without the All-Mighty. You just can’t! Whoever wants to test me, step up! @WWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/or9FzsdzOA— Bobby ...
