The Sweet Sixties: Narrazioni di Moda (Di venerdì 31 marzo 2023) Un’esplosione di colori e geometrie, una rivoluzione di stile nata dalle vetrine variopinte di Carnaby Street a Soho che ha poi dato vita alla Swinging London: sono i rivoluzionari anni Sessanta. Iniziano infatti le prime rivoluzioni studentesche, le donne passano dal cotonarsi i capelli al caschetto liscio e sbarazzino, la minigonna di Mary Quant fa scuola e le gonne iniziano ad accorciarsi. La nascita dei collant dalle tonalità più accese, dal rosso al giallo, l’incredibile sbarco sulla luna che la Moda ha rielaborato a modo suo con abiti composti da dischi in metallo e gli angioletti pop di Fiorucci che compaiono su jeans e t-shirt. Curata da Stefano Dominella insieme a Guillermo Mariotto, The Sweet Sixties è una mostra-performance che ripercorre questo decennio interpretando lo stile e rievocandone le atmosfere. Il Museo Nazionale ... Leggi su panorama (Di venerdì 31 marzo 2023) Un’esplosione di colori e geometrie, una rivoluzione di stile nata dalle vetrine variopinte di Carnaby Street a Soho che ha poi dato vita alla Swinging London: sono i rivoluzionari anni Sessanta. Iniziano infatti le prime rivoluzioni studentesche, le donne passano dal cotonarsi i capelli al caschetto liscio e sbarazzino, la minigonna di Mary Quant fa scuola e le gonne iniziano ad accorciarsi. La nascita dei collant dalle tonalità più accese, dal rosso al giallo, l’incredibile sbarco sulla luna che laha rielaborato a modo suo con abiti composti da dischi in metallo e gli angioletti pop di Fiorucci che compaiono su jeans e t-shirt. Curata da Stefano Dominella insieme a Guillermo Mariotto, Theè una mostra-performance che ripercorre questo decennio interpretando lo stile e rievocandone le atmosfere. Il Museo Nazionale ...

