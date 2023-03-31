Annunciato Path of Exile: Crucible Pokémon insieme festeggia Lechonk World Backup Day: Imparare a prendersi cura dei propri datiNUOVA ESPANSIONE PER SCARLATTO E VIOLETTO GTA Online: i Centauri dominano la stradaSVELATI I NUOVI KIT RETRÒ DI FIFA 23SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection mostra il gameplay Intel al Fuorisalone 2023 17-23 aprileEA SPORTS PGA TOUR Nuovo trailer The Cycle: Frontier terza stagione disponibileUltime Blog

Impact 30.03.2023 L’antipasto prima del multiverso (Di venerdì 31 marzo 2023) Lettrici e lettori di ZonaWrestling, benvenuti in una nuova puntata di Impact. Settimana scorsa si è svolto Sacrifice, che ha posto le basi per Rebellion, uno dei PPV più importanti dell’anno. Stasera però sarà una puntata un po’ anomala. Essi, perché questa volta la puntata di Impact sarà una sorta di pre show di Impact X NJPW Multiverse United. Addentriamoci nella puntata! Hiroshi Tanahashi sconfigge Lance Archer per l’IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship (2,5 / 5) VIDEO: Anche questa settimana viene mandato in un un video su Jody Threat e ci viene annunciato che settimana prossima debutterà ad Impact. Miyu Yamashita sconfigge Killer Kelly (3,5 / 5) STUDIO: Insieme ai commentatori ci sono Scott D’Amore e Tommy Dreamer. Proprio quest’ultimo chiede al presidente se vuole unirsi alla sua ...
