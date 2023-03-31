World Backup Day: Imparare a prendersi cura dei propri datiNUOVA ESPANSIONE PER SCARLATTO E VIOLETTO GTA Online: i Centauri dominano la stradaSVELATI I NUOVI KIT RETRÒ DI FIFA 23SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection mostra il gameplay Intel al Fuorisalone 2023 17-23 aprileEA SPORTS PGA TOUR Nuovo trailer The Cycle: Frontier terza stagione disponibileRenato Casaro crea la copertina di Slaps and Beans 2Speed Duel GX: Duellanti delle Ombre, disponibile ora per Yu-Gi-Oh! ...Ultime Blog

Il Material You si allarga a Google Keep e al Gestore delle password (Di venerdì 31 marzo 2023) Gli switch del Material You iniziano a farsi vedere su Google Keep e all'interno del Gestore delle password dei Google Pixel. L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid.
Google Home, i controlli della schermata di blocco si rinnovano

Dopo aver integrato l'interfaccia Material You su Gmail nel febbraio 2023, è il turno dell'applicazione Google Home di subire alcune modifiche. Come riportato da 9To5Google , il produttore ha appena ...

App Google per Android: la barra di ricerca ora è gigantesca!

In attesa della riprogettazione completa seguendo il design proprietario Material You, la barra di ricerca diventa gigantesca con il recente update inviato tramite Play Store. Che succede alla barra ...

