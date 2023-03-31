Il Material You si allarga a Google Keep e al Gestore delle password (Di venerdì 31 marzo 2023) Gli switch del Material You iniziano a farsi vedere su Google Keep e all'interno del Gestore delle password dei Google Pixel. L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid. Leggi su tuttoandroid
L’app Google Voice ottiene il design Material You su Android
Google Drive riceve il design Material You sul Web
Files di Google a breve abbraccerà il Material You - ecco la nuova interfaccia
Il Play Store riceve il selettore dell’account in stile Material You
Il Material You potrebbe portare una barra degli indirizzi più grande in Chrome
Gli smartwatch Samsung potrebbero ottenere il Material You in futuro
TuttoAndroid : Il Material You si allarga a Google Keep e al Gestore delle password
Google Home, i controlli della schermata di blocco si rinnovanoDopo aver integrato l'interfaccia Material You su Gmail nel febbraio 2023, è il turno dell'applicazione Google Home di subire alcune modifiche. Come riportato da 9To5Google , il produttore ha appena ...
App Google per Android: la barra di ricerca ora è gigantesca!In attesa della riprogettazione completa seguendo il design proprietario Material You, la barra di ricerca diventa gigantesca con il recente update inviato tramite Play Store. Che succede alla barra ...
