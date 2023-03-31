Annunciato Path of Exile: Crucible Pokémon insieme festeggia Lechonk World Backup Day: Imparare a prendersi cura dei propri datiNUOVA ESPANSIONE PER SCARLATTO E VIOLETTO GTA Online: i Centauri dominano la stradaSVELATI I NUOVI KIT RETRÒ DI FIFA 23SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection mostra il gameplay Intel al Fuorisalone 2023 17-23 aprileEA SPORTS PGA TOUR Nuovo trailer The Cycle: Frontier terza stagione disponibileUltime Blog

Double or Nothing vs NXT Battleground: sarà AEW vs WWE a maggio, il commento di Shawn Michaels (Di venerdì 31 marzo 2023) L’annuncio di NXT Battleground da parte della WWE ripropone l’ennesima schermaglia con la AEW. La data dello speciale di NXT, infatti, coincide con Double or Nothing, prossimo PPV della promotion di Tony Khan. Lo show giallo terrà l’evento a Lowell (Massachussets), andando letteralmente a scontrarsi con uno degli eventi di punta della federazione di Jacksonville, ma Shawn Michaels, in merito, ha smentito questa ipotesi con fermezza. “E’ stata una casualità, si è scelto quel giorno perché è il Memorial Day” Intervistato da BT Sport, Mr. Wrestlemania ha subito spento ogni vena di polemica: “No, assolutamente. Te lo dico, è semplicemente dovuto alla concomitanza con le feste (Memorial Day ndr). In passato, abbiamo fatto benissimo durante le festività. Questo, da quel che ho capito, è il motivo ...
