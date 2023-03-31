Bournemouth vs Fulham – probabili formazioni e ultime notizie (Di venerdì 31 marzo 2023) Il Bournemouth riprende il suo tentativo di evitare la retrocessione dalla Premier League quando sabato 1 aprile accoglierà al Vitality Stadium il Fulham, che insegue l’Europa. Le prime due classificate della scorsa stagione in Championship hanno vissuto stagioni contrastanti nella massima serie, con i Cherries che attualmente languono al 19° posto in classifica e i Cottagers che si trovano 10 posizioni più in alto, al nono posto. Il calcio di inizio di Bournemouth vs Fulham è previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita Bournemouth vs Fulham a che punto sono le due squadre Bournemouth Dopo aver interrotto una serie di cinque partite senza vittorie in casa con un impressionante 1-0 sul Liverpool, il Bournemouth è stato condannato alla 15a ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
Fulham still a threat without Mitrovic and Willian, claims Bournemouth boss O’NeilBournemouth boss Gary O’Neil has warned his side not to underestimate Fulham’s threat without suspended duo Aleksandar Mitrovic and Willian. Striker Mitrovic and Brazilian midfielder Willian will both ...
