WWE: Stone Cold ha combattuto un lungo match nel suo ranch contro una Superstar prima di WrestleMania 38 (Di giovedì 30 marzo 2023) Stone Cold Steve Austin è riconosciuto come uno dei più grandi wrestler della storia, ed il clamore suscitato lo scorso anno quando è uscito dal ritiro per affrontare Kevin Owens a WrestleMania 38 ancora è potente, tanto che fino a poco tempo fa si vociferava un nuovo incontro del Texas Rattlesnake nell’edizione di quest’anno dello Showcase of Immortals. Sebbene il suddetto incontro sembrasse improvvisato, la preparazione per questo è stata molto lunga e meticolosa. Secondo quanto riportato da Sean Ross Sapp nel paywall di Fightful, è stata finalmente rivelata la preparazione pre-match di Austin: Vince McMahon e la star di NXT Drew Gulak sono andati al ranch di Austin in Texas per lavorare con lui di persona, con Gulak protagonista di un lungo ...Leggi su zonawrestling
