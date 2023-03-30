Renato Casaro crea la copertina di Slaps and Beans 2Speed Duel GX: Duellanti delle Ombre, disponibile ora per Yu-Gi-Oh! ...POKÉMON: CRONACHE DI ARCEUS DISPONIBILE SU ITUNESKingdom Rush Frontiers è ora disponibile per XboxTEUFEL: Il compagno perfetto per le gite di primaveraMagic: The Gathering – L’Avanzata delle MacchineVeeam e il World Backup Day 2023: una questione di numeriHunt: Shodown aggiornamento 1.12Civilization VI: Leader Pass - Rulers of England Pack DLC disponibileLo Show dei Record : Diabao Praddo, ecco l' uomo con 33 cornaUltime Blog

The culture of business and innovation portrayed by a photographic exposition | the joint project of Bergamo and Brescia

The culture

The culture of business and innovation portrayed by a photographic exposition: the joint project of Bergamo and Brescia (Di giovedì 30 marzo 2023) Two exhibitions, one project: Bergamo and Brescia celebrate, with a photographic exposition, the culture of business and innovation. It’s a new project, stemmed from an idea of SIAD Fondazione Sestini, which involves institutions and foundations between the two cities, Bergamo and Brescia, Italian Capital of culture 2023. From the 1st of April until the 9th of July the exhibitions Bergamo Brescia Cultura d’impresa. Storie di innovazione in fotografia will take place at Museo della fotografia Sestrini in Bergamo and Spazio Fondazione Negri of Brescia. The core of the initiative is to tell the centennial history of ...
The Call for SMEs Support by TRACE is open!

TRACE is launching an Open Call for SMEs Support in the tourism and culture sector to receive training and specialised consultancy for the development of circular business strategies and access environmental ...

