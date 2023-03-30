Renato Casaro crea la copertina di Slaps and Beans 2Speed Duel GX: Duellanti delle Ombre, disponibile ora per Yu-Gi-Oh! ...POKÉMON: CRONACHE DI ARCEUS DISPONIBILE SU ITUNESKingdom Rush Frontiers è ora disponibile per XboxTEUFEL: Il compagno perfetto per le gite di primaveraMagic: The Gathering – L’Avanzata delle MacchineVeeam e il World Backup Day 2023: una questione di numeriHunt: Shodown aggiornamento 1.12Civilization VI: Leader Pass - Rulers of England Pack DLC disponibileLo Show dei Record : Diabao Praddo, ecco l' uomo con 33 cornaUltime Blog

Mad World - Age of Darkness | Hell Made Madness to Take Over Gamers' PC in April

Mad World

Mad World - Age of Darkness: Hell Made Madness to Take Over Gamers' PC in April (Di giovedì 30 marzo 2023) The long-awaited MMORPG finally assigned with the official launch date SEOUL, South Korea, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Gamers are expected to mark 27th of April on their calendars for the revelation of web-based MMORPG 'Mad World' on PC and Steam, officiated by JANDISOFT, the developing and publishing company of the aforementioned game. The full promotion video recently released on JANDISOFT's official YouTube channel weaves the BGM and gory atmosphere reminiscent of horror films into spectacles that portray the dark universe of 'Mad World,'  to rewind the scenes underlining the World dominated by demons and hint the life-or-death battle of humans against demons. 'Mad World' is an MMORPG title that has won Worldwide attention and anticipation from the gaming ...
JANDISOFT: Mad World - Age of Darkness: Hell Made Madness to Take Over Gamers' PC in April

