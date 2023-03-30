Il turn heel di Bryan Danielson e la vicenda CM Punk – Moxley, il commento di All About Elite (Di giovedì 30 marzo 2023) La AEW ha fatto tappa a St. Louis in vista dell’episodio di Dynamite del 29 marzo, lo show ci ha offerto due match titolati, il ritorno in ring di Adam Cole ed una sorpresa inaspettata. Dopo il match con in palio l’IWGP United States Championship tra il campione in carica Kenny Omega e Jeff Cobb, Bryan Danielson ha effettuato il suo ritorno in AEW. L’American Dragon ha deciso di sposare l’attitudine heel dei suoi compagni del Blackpool Combat Club, Danielson ha infatti brutalmente attaccato Kenny Omega. Massimo Del Prete e Paolo Ascolese di Zona Wrestling, in compagnia di Matteo Pagliarella (Pro Wrestling Culture) ed Emanuele Cucurnia (Open Wrestling TV), hanno avuto il piacere di commentare l’ultimo episodio di Dynamite durante la trasmissione All About Elite. Ricordiamo che lo ...Leggi su zonawrestling
