Croma-Pharma | Further strengthening its portfolio with PhilArt biostimulators

Croma Pharma

Croma-Pharma: Further strengthening its portfolio with PhilArt biostimulators (Di giovedì 30 marzo 2023) VIENNA, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Croma (Croma-Pharma® GmbH) is a global player and challenger in the dynamically growing, minimally invasive aesthetics market and a leading manufacturer of premium quality hyaluronic acid (HA) syringes. with the launch of PhilArt, a complete series of injectable skin boosters, Croma is now Further broadening its already comprehensive portfolio. Skin boosters are an important pillar of a minimally invasive aesthetics portfolio, next to HA fillers, botulinum toxin and PDO threads, allowing for combination therapies and a full-face approach. Read More Contact:Uschi MayerExternal Communications & PRCroma-Pharma GmbHCromazeile 2, A-2100 Leobendorf, ...
Salute, botox da venti anni sogno per la giovinezza

Coreano, prodotto dal laboratorio Croma - Pharma ed approvato in 26 paesi. Due i vantaggi più importanti: adatto a pazienti fino a 75 anni e con un effetto tra i quattro e sei mesi. Alluzience è la ...

