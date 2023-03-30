Croma-Pharma: Further strengthening its portfolio with PhilArt biostimulators (Di giovedì 30 marzo 2023) VIENNA, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Croma (Croma-Pharma® GmbH) is a global player and challenger in the dynamically growing, minimally invasive aesthetics market and a leading manufacturer of premium quality hyaluronic acid (HA) syringes. with the launch of PhilArt, a complete series of injectable skin boosters, Croma is now Further broadening its already comprehensive portfolio. Skin boosters are an important pillar of a minimally invasive aesthetics portfolio, next to HA fillers, botulinum toxin and PDO threads, allowing for combination therapies and a full-face approach. Read More Contact:Uschi MayerExternal Communications & PRCroma-Pharma GmbHCromazeile 2, A-2100 Leobendorf, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Croma (Croma-Pharma® GmbH) is a global player and challenger in the dynamically growing, minimally invasive aesthetics market and a leading manufacturer of premium quality hyaluronic acid (HA) syringes. with the launch of PhilArt, a complete series of injectable skin boosters, Croma is now Further broadening its already comprehensive portfolio. Skin boosters are an important pillar of a minimally invasive aesthetics portfolio, next to HA fillers, botulinum toxin and PDO threads, allowing for combination therapies and a full-face approach. Read More Contact:Uschi MayerExternal Communications & PRCroma-Pharma GmbHCromazeile 2, A-2100 Leobendorf, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Salute, botox da venti anni sogno per la giovinezzaCoreano, prodotto dal laboratorio Croma - Pharma ed approvato in 26 paesi. Due i vantaggi più importanti: adatto a pazienti fino a 75 anni e con un effetto tra i quattro e sei mesi. Alluzience è la ...
Salute, botox da venti anni sogno per la giovinezzaCoreano, prodotto dal laboratorio Croma - Pharma ed approvato in 26 paesi. Due i vantaggi più importanti: adatto a pazienti fino a 75 anni e con un effetto tra i quattro e sei mesi. Alluzience è la ...
Croma-Pharma presenta juvenus, un nuovo trattamento iniettabile a ... Agenzia ANSA
Croma-Pharma: Further strengthening its portfolio with PhilArt biostimulatorsVIENNA, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Croma (Croma-Pharma ® GmbH) is a global player and challenger in the dynamically growing, minimally invasive aesthetics market and a leading manufacturer of ...
EQS-News: European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. publishes its Annual Report 2022The Annual Report 2022 relates to the financial year 2022, from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022, a period prior to completion of the proposed business combination of EHC with Croma-Pharma GmbH. The ...
Croma PharmaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Croma Pharma