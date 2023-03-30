Bournemouth-Fulham (sabato 01 aprile 2023 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di giovedì 30 marzo 2023) L’attimo di follia del Fulham nei quarti di finale di FA Cup contro il Man United rischia di costar caro i londinesi in vista di questa partita contro un Bournemouth in piena lotta per evitare la retrocessione e non solo. Le espulsioni, e conseguenti squalifiche, del tecnico Marco Silva oltreché di Willian e Aleksandar Mitrovic InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
