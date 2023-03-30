Renato Casaro crea la copertina di Slaps and Beans 2Speed Duel GX: Duellanti delle Ombre, disponibile ora per Yu-Gi-Oh! ...POKÉMON: CRONACHE DI ARCEUS DISPONIBILE SU ITUNESKingdom Rush Frontiers è ora disponibile per XboxTEUFEL: Il compagno perfetto per le gite di primaveraMagic: The Gathering – L’Avanzata delle MacchineVeeam e il World Backup Day 2023: una questione di numeriHunt: Shodown aggiornamento 1.12Civilization VI: Leader Pass - Rulers of England Pack DLC disponibileLo Show dei Record : Diabao Praddo, ecco l' uomo con 33 cornaUltime Blog

ACROBiosystems' new strategic focus - streamlining the transition from preclinical development to commercialization

BASEL, Switzerland, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 ACROBiosystems has begun to narrow its focus into helping accelerate the process between preclinical, clinical and commercialization. With over 10 years development, ACROBiosystems continues to surprise and bring new solutions to the pharmaceutical industry that assists in therapeutic manufacturing and its subsequent commercialization. The establishment of a GMP quality management system, which upholds the strict standards throughout preclinical and clinical manufacturing, is no easy task. This substantial commitment is demonstrated by an investment in a GMP-grade production facility. ACROBiosystems' GMP facility with over 180,000 sq. ft available for manufacturing GMP products, ...
