Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 - nuove colorazioni The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomAnnunciati i nuovi DJI Goggles Integra e RC Motion 2ASUS annuncia nuovi monitor della serie ProArtProscenic presenta Floobot X1 e V10: robot aspirapolvere intelligentiIl fenomeno Super MarioHikvision: guida all'uso per le dashcamFractured Sanity lanciato su Steam e Meta QuestI Pokémon catturano la Rinascente di FirenzeFritz!Box 7590 AX RecensioneUltime Blog

WWE | Axiom si prende l’ultimo posto del fatal-5-way di Stand & Deliver

WWE Axiom

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

zazoom
Commenta
WWE: Axiom si prende l’ultimo posto del fatal-5-way di Stand & Deliver (Di mercoledì 29 marzo 2023) WrestleMania Week iniziata e sarà anche la settimana di Stand &; Deliver, evento più importante dell’anno per quanto riguarda il roster di NXT. Tutti i titoli saranno ovviamente in palio e a contendersi il North American Championship saranno cinque grandi atleti in un fatal-5-way che si prospetta molto interessante. Oltre al campione Wes Lee, nelle scorse settimane sono stati aggiunti al match Ilja Dragunov, JD McDonagh e il neo arrivato Dragon Lee, mentre per decidere il quinto partecipante è stata disputata stanotte una 20-man battle royal in apertura di puntata. Chi si rivede… A prendere parte alla battle royal sono stati Apollo Crews, Axion, Bryson Montana, Charlie Dempsey, Dabba-Kato, Damon Kemp, Dante Chen, Dijak, Drew Gulak, Edris Enofe, Javier Bernal, Hank Walker, Jinder Mahal, ...
Leggi su zonawrestling

twitter Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... Zona_Wrestling : WWE: Axiom si prende l'ultimo posto del fatal-5-way di Stand & Deliver - XurxitoSD : @Axiom_WWE Daleeeee - aadrisanchoo : dale @Axiom_WWE ???????? - karrrtriana : @Axiom_WWE Daleeee! -

WWE 2K23, svelato il roster completo disponile al lancio: quasi 180 lottatori presenti

Visual Concepts e 2K Games hanno finalmente svelato il roster completo di WWE 2K23 , il nuovo gioco di wrestling in uscita il 17 marzo su PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S ...Asuka Austin Theory Axiom ...

WWE 2k23: svelato il roster completo

Le leggende della WWE preferite dai fan, tra cui la Cover Superstar John Cena , The Undertaker, ...Alexa Bliss Aliyah André the Giant Angel Garza Angelo Dawkins Apollo Crews Asuka Austin Theory Axiom ...

PlayStation Plus, disponibili da ora i giochi gratis di gennaio 2023

... Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Fallout 76 Axiom Verge 2 Se siete invece iscritti a Extra o Premium , vi ricordiamo che potete iniziare a provare anche WWE 2K22 dirigendovi semplicemente al seguente ...

WWE: Axiom si prende l’ultimo posto del fatal-5-way di Stand & Deliver  Zona Wrestling

Axiom Grabs Final Spot In North American Title Match At WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

Axiom has reached his final destination. On Tuesday's edition of "WWE NXT," 20 men competed in a battle royal to claim the final spot in the fatal-five-way match for the North American Championship at ...

Axiom added to North American title match at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

Axiom qualified for the North American title match after winning a battle royal on Tuesday's NXT. The fifth and final competitor for the North American Championship match at NXT Stand & Deliver has ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Axiom
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : WWE Axiom Axiom prende l’ultimo posto fatal