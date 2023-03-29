(Di mercoledì 29 marzo 2023) WrestleMania Week iniziata e sarà anche la settimana di, evento più importante dell’anno per quanto riguarda il roster di NXT. Tutti i titoli saranno ovviamente in palio e a contendersi il North American Championship saranno cinque grandi atleti in un-5-way che si prospetta molto interessante. Oltre al campione Wes Lee, nelle scorse settimane sono stati aggiunti al match Ilja Dragunov, JD McDonagh e il neo arrivato Dragon Lee, mentre per decidere il quinto partecipante è stata disputata stanotte una 20-man battle royal in apertura di puntata. Chi si rivede… Are parte alla battle royal sono stati Apollo Crews, Axion, Bryson Montana, Charlie Dempsey, Dabba-Kato, Damon Kemp, Dante Chen, Dijak, Drew Gulak, Edris Enofe, Javier Bernal, Hank Walker, Jinder Mahal, ...

Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... Zona_Wrestling : WWE: Axiom si prende l'ultimo posto del fatal-5-way di Stand & Deliver - XurxitoSD : @Axiom_WWE Daleeeee - aadrisanchoo : dale @Axiom_WWE ???????? - karrrtriana : @Axiom_WWE Daleeee! -

Visual Concepts e 2K Games hanno finalmente svelato il roster completo di2K23 , il nuovo gioco di wrestling in uscita il 17 marzo su PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S ...Asuka Austin Theory...Le leggende dellapreferite dai fan, tra cui la Cover Superstar John Cena , The Undertaker, ...Alexa Bliss Aliyah André the Giant Angel Garza Angelo Dawkins Apollo Crews Asuka Austin Theory...... Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Fallout 76Verge 2 Se siete invece iscritti a Extra o Premium , vi ricordiamo che potete iniziare a provare anche2K22 dirigendovi semplicemente al seguente ...

WWE: Axiom si prende l’ultimo posto del fatal-5-way di Stand & Deliver Zona Wrestling

Axiom has reached his final destination. On Tuesday's edition of "WWE NXT," 20 men competed in a battle royal to claim the final spot in the fatal-five-way match for the North American Championship at ...Axiom qualified for the North American title match after winning a battle royal on Tuesday's NXT. The fifth and final competitor for the North American Championship match at NXT Stand & Deliver has ...