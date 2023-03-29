WWE: Axiom si prende l’ultimo posto del fatal-5-way di Stand & Deliver (Di mercoledì 29 marzo 2023) WrestleMania Week iniziata e sarà anche la settimana di Stand &; Deliver, evento più importante dell’anno per quanto riguarda il roster di NXT. Tutti i titoli saranno ovviamente in palio e a contendersi il North American Championship saranno cinque grandi atleti in un fatal-5-way che si prospetta molto interessante. Oltre al campione Wes Lee, nelle scorse settimane sono stati aggiunti al match Ilja Dragunov, JD McDonagh e il neo arrivato Dragon Lee, mentre per decidere il quinto partecipante è stata disputata stanotte una 20-man battle royal in apertura di puntata. Chi si rivede… A prendere parte alla battle royal sono stati Apollo Crews, Axion, Bryson Montana, Charlie Dempsey, Dabba-Kato, Damon Kemp, Dante Chen, Dijak, Drew Gulak, Edris Enofe, Javier Bernal, Hank Walker, Jinder Mahal, ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... Zona_Wrestling : WWE: Axiom si prende l'ultimo posto del fatal-5-way di Stand & Deliver - XurxitoSD : @Axiom_WWE Daleeeee - aadrisanchoo : dale @Axiom_WWE ???????? - karrrtriana : @Axiom_WWE Daleeee! -
WWE 2K23, svelato il roster completo disponile al lancio: quasi 180 lottatori presentiVisual Concepts e 2K Games hanno finalmente svelato il roster completo di WWE 2K23 , il nuovo gioco di wrestling in uscita il 17 marzo su PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S ...Asuka Austin Theory Axiom ...
WWE 2k23: svelato il roster completoLe leggende della WWE preferite dai fan, tra cui la Cover Superstar John Cena , The Undertaker, ...Alexa Bliss Aliyah André the Giant Angel Garza Angelo Dawkins Apollo Crews Asuka Austin Theory Axiom ...
PlayStation Plus, disponibili da ora i giochi gratis di gennaio 2023... Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Fallout 76 Axiom Verge 2 Se siete invece iscritti a Extra o Premium , vi ricordiamo che potete iniziare a provare anche WWE 2K22 dirigendovi semplicemente al seguente ...
WWE: Axiom si prende l’ultimo posto del fatal-5-way di Stand & Deliver Zona Wrestling
Axiom Grabs Final Spot In North American Title Match At WWE NXT Stand & DeliverAxiom has reached his final destination. On Tuesday's edition of "WWE NXT," 20 men competed in a battle royal to claim the final spot in the fatal-five-way match for the North American Championship at ...
Axiom added to North American title match at WWE NXT Stand & DeliverAxiom qualified for the North American title match after winning a battle royal on Tuesday's NXT. The fifth and final competitor for the North American Championship match at NXT Stand & Deliver has ...
WWE AxiomSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Axiom