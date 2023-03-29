“The Sweet Sixties”, in mostra a Castel Sant’Angelo: l’allunaggio e i Beatles in un vestito (Di mercoledì 29 marzo 2023) “La società borghese si trovò all’improvviso, a fare i conti con l’effervescenza britannica, il ritmo dei Beatles e le tendenze di Soho e Kensington”. Dal 31 marzo al 21 maggio 2023 nella cornice di Castel Sant’Angelo a Roma, “The Sweet Sixties – Narrazioni di Moda”: la mostra-performance curata da Stefano Dominella e Guillermo Mariotto. Creazioni di Valentino, Paco Rabanne, Lancetti, Courrèges, passando per atmosfere lunari. The Sweet Sixties, la mini vertiginosa The Sweet Sixties, foto da redazionecultura.itDopo la moda anni ’50, fatta di passi rock ‘n’ roll, di blue jeans aderenti, con le pin up in copertina, e gli abiti a clessidra stretti in vita di Brigitte Bardot e Audrey Hepburn, irrompono gli anni ’60. ... Leggi su metropolitanmagazine (Di mercoledì 29 marzo 2023) “La società borghese si trovò all’improvviso, a fare i conti con l’effervescenza britannica, il ritmo deie le tendenze di Soho e Kensington”. Dal 31 marzo al 21 maggio 2023 nella cornice dia Roma, “The– Narrazioni di Moda”: la-performance curata da Stefano Dominella e Guillermo Mariotto. Creazioni di Valentino, Paco Rabanne, Lancetti, Courrèges, passando per atmosfere lunari. The, la mini vertiginosa The, foto da redazionecultura.itDopo la moda anni ’50, fatta di passi rock ‘n’ roll, di blue jeans aderenti, con le pin up in copertina, e gli abiti a clessidra stretti in vita di Brigitte Bardot e Audrey Hepburn, irrompono gli anni ’60. ...

Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... GavinSnider : mentre il mondo pian piano spariva lontano laggiù una musica dolce uonava soltanto per me 'While the world slowly… - MatteoIncollu : @Numb3rs_17 Guarda questa: - DelgeIl : @TanaPapiNerd @King1Brutal Ne conosco sei, forse i più noti, the torment ad esempio non conoscevo. Manca saw per ce… - cavalierediluce : #Mariotto e #LuisellaCostamagna insieme all'inaugurazione di “The Sweet Sixties. Narrazioni di Moda” a Roma. Loro… - rivarms : 07 Ghost, alcuni BL, Kamisama Kiss, Sweet Home, The Breaker 1 e 2, ho alcuni volumi di AoT (con Levi in copertina ??… -