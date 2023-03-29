PS5 si aggiorna - nuovo firmware 7.01.01Legends of Runeterra: Gloria Navori - patch 4.3.0BENTORNATA BELLA STAGIONEFarsiders lanciato su KickstarterDungeons & Dragons - Tutte le novità dal D&D DirectDLC The Elder Scrolls Online: Scribes of Fate disponibileNuovo phishing sfrutta iCloud, PayPal E Google DocsSWORD ART ONLINE ALICIZATION LYCORIS - secondo DLC disponibileElite Wireless Controller Series 2 - nuove colorazioni The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomUltime Blog

Scivita Medical enters into Strategic Agreement with Boston Scientific in China (Di mercoledì 29 marzo 2023) SUZHOU, China, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Medical technology company Scivita Medical Technology Co., Ltd. ('Scivita Medical') and Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX), one of the leading Medical technology companies worldwide, have officially signed a Strategic Agreement forScivita's Single-Use Percutaneous Choledochoscope. Through this business cooperation and distribution Agreement, Scivita Medical and Boston Scientific plan to establish a long-term partnership in the commercialization, marketing and promotion of Scivita's Single-Use Percutaneous Choledochoscope in ...
