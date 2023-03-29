PS5 si aggiorna - nuovo firmware 7.01.01Legends of Runeterra: Gloria Navori - patch 4.3.0BENTORNATA BELLA STAGIONEFarsiders lanciato su KickstarterDungeons & Dragons - Tutte le novità dal D&D DirectDLC The Elder Scrolls Online: Scribes of Fate disponibileNuovo phishing sfrutta iCloud, PayPal E Google DocsSWORD ART ONLINE ALICIZATION LYCORIS - secondo DLC disponibileElite Wireless Controller Series 2 - nuove colorazioni The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomUltime Blog

NXT 28.03.2023 Are you ready for Stand & Deliver? (Di mercoledì 29 marzo 2023) Bentornati amici di Zona Wrestling nel report di NXT, ormai ci siamo, Stand &; Deliver è alle porte e questa puntata è l’ultima fermata prima dello show più importante dell’anno in casa NXT. Molte contese per lo show sono ben delineate mentre altre mancano ancora di elementi. Ma non perdiamo altro tempo e immergiamoci immediatamente nello show. 20 man battle royal (3,5 / 5) Chi resta per ultimo sul ring si aggiudica l’ultimo posto disponibile nel 5 way valido per l’NXT North American Championship. Una battle royal che vede le eliminazioni susseguirsi in maniera piuttosto veloce. La situazione si fa interessante quando a rimanere sul ring sono Axiom, Charlie Dempsey e Nathan Frazer, con quest’ultimo ed Axiom che riescono ad eliminare Dempsey. Axiom e Frazer danno vita ad un ottimo finale a due che rialza la qualità del ...
