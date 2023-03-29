NetEase announces "Lord of the Rings" Game Fanfiction Contest (Di mercoledì 29 marzo 2023) GUANGZHOU, China, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The SLG Game released by NetEase is organizing a Fanfiction Contest for its character Mathom Peddler, where winners will receive round-trip tickets to visit the Hobbiton movie set in New Zealand. The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War is a Warner Bros.-licensed real-time strategy Game set in Middle-earth. It offers players the opportunity to lead Middle-earth heroes to seize land, vie for the Ring, and then command the entirety of Middle-earth. Players can choose to play as Elves and Dwarves, or even join evil forces of Mordor and expand their territory with players of the same side. Moreover, as a season-based Game, players can choose the season they want to experience, and play the Game ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
NetEase ha comprato Quantic Dream, il team di Detroit e Heavy Rain Spaziogames.it
