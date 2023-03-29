Legends of Runeterra: Gloria Navori - patch 4.3.0BENTORNATA BELLA STAGIONEFarsiders lanciato su KickstarterDungeons & Dragons - Tutte le novità dal D&D DirectDLC The Elder Scrolls Online: Scribes of Fate disponibileNuovo phishing sfrutta iCloud, PayPal E Google DocsSWORD ART ONLINE ALICIZATION LYCORIS - secondo DLC disponibileElite Wireless Controller Series 2 - nuove colorazioni The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomAnnunciati i nuovi DJI Goggles Integra e RC Motion 2Ultime Blog

Million Day estrazione delle 13 di mercoledì 29 marzo 2023 | i numeri vincenti di oggi

Million Day

Million Day estrazione delle 13 di mercoledì 29 marzo 2023: i numeri vincenti di oggi (Di mercoledì 29 marzo 2023) Il Million Day raddoppia, ecco l’estrazione delle ore 13 di mercoledì 29 marzo 2023. Scopriamo i numeri estratti Million Day di oggi mercoledì 29 marzo. L’estrazione del Million Day arriverà puntuale alle 13, poi come sempre ci sarà quella delle 20.30. Ma come funziona il concorso? La combinazione vincente, gestita da Lottomatica, ha un montepremi di un milione di euro: indovinare i numeri della cinquina è quindi il sogno dei giocatori, che con un solo euro possono tentare di diventare milionari. Durante la preparazione della schedina, l’utente può scegliere, come si legge sul regolamento ufficiale, fra tre modalità di gioco:  Giocata ...
Il Million Day raddoppia: arriva l’estrazione delle ore 13

Il Million Day raddoppia: non solo alle 20.30, da oggi, mercoledì 29 marzo, i giocatori potranno collegarsi sul sito ufficiale e seguire l’estrazione anche alle 13. A confermarlo l’Agenzia delle ...

Million Day, l’estrazione di martedì 28 marzo

Nuovo appuntamento con il Million Day, il concorso che ogni giorno mette in palio un milione di euro con il premio di prima categoria. Si può giocare sia in ricevitoria sia online, scegliendo 5 numeri ...
