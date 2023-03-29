Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 - nuove colorazioni The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomAnnunciati i nuovi DJI Goggles Integra e RC Motion 2ASUS annuncia nuovi monitor della serie ProArtProscenic presenta Floobot X1 e V10: robot aspirapolvere intelligentiIl fenomeno Super MarioHikvision: guida all'uso per le dashcamFractured Sanity lanciato su Steam e Meta QuestI Pokémon catturano la Rinascente di FirenzeFritz!Box 7590 AX RecensioneUltime Blog

La Nintendo Switch dedicata a Zelda

Nintendo Switch

La Nintendo Switch dedicata a Zelda (Di mercoledì 29 marzo 2023) Ufficiale la versione del modello Oled personalizzata in occasione del lancio del nuovo titolo Tears of the Kingdom
Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: Switch in edizione speciale e video di gameplay

[embedded content] Nintendo ha annunciato una nuova edizione speciale di Switch Oled, con design dedicato a The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, che sarà lanciata il 28 aprile. Sono stati inoltre annunciati due ...

Nintendo Switch OLED Tears of the Kingdom, c'è già il primo unboxing!

Dopo tanti rumor è arrivata la conferma per una nuova versione di Nintendo Switch OLED che, neanche a dirlo, avrà una versione dedicata a  The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Il sequel del capolavoro per Nintendo Switch , in uscita a maggio e già in preordine ...

